BCCI Reduces Life Ban on Spinner Ankeet Chavan to Seven Years

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan, who was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 along with S Sreesanth, has been cleared to play again by the BCCI.

Confirming the development, the 35-year-old Chavan told PTI that he received the mail from the Board on Tuesday evening.

“The Learned Ombudsman, has restricted the ban imposed on you from life ban to 7 years, with effect from 13 September 2013. In view of the order dated 3 May 2021, the ban imposed on you therefore ended on 13 September, 2020,” The Indian Express quoted BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin as writing in the email to Chavan.

Last year, the BCCI’s Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain had reduced the quantum of sentence for both Sreesanth and Chavan to seven years from the life ban imposed by the BCCI.

While the copy of the order regarding Sreesanth had arrived even before his ban ended on September 2020, Chavan had to wait till May 3 to get his order.

Earlier in the month, Chavan had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to write to the BCCI to give him the clearance letter.

“The mail has come as a big relief for me, those eight years have been very challenging for me. I would like to thank BCCI and MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) for approving my request,” Chavan was quoted as saying by the daily.

Chavan says he wants to resume playing cricket. “I want to play cricket again, I want to go back to the ground and start playing. I still feel I have it in me to make a comeback. Being a spinning all-rounder I have kept myself fit. It was a very, very tough time for me. It was the most difficult phase of my life," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here