BCCI Rejects Afghanistan's Request to Host APL in India

PTI |June 18, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
The BCCI has turned down Afghanistan Cricket Board's request to host their T20 league in India.

It is rare for the BCCI to say no to ACB as it has contributed immensely to the growth of Afghanistan cricket.

"The ACB did request us to host its league in India but it would not be appropriate considering we have our own league (the IPL)," a BCCI official said.

The ACB officials had conveyed their request to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim during their meeting in Mumbai on May 16.

ACB CEO Asadullah Khan had also asked for a third home ground in India after Dehradun and Greater Noida and on that front, the BCCI has no issues. Lucknow is likely to be their third home ground in India.

"Since Dehradun doesn't have a five-star hotel, hosting teams is an issue. We would prefer it to be Lucknow," Khan said.

The inaugural Afghanistan Premier League was held in Sharjah from October 5-21, 2018. Five teams took part in the competition with Mohammad Nabi-led Balkh Legend winning the title.

The event also attracted the participation from known foreign names like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Ben Cutting, Shahid Afridi, Colin Ingram and Colin Munro.

Explosive Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad was the highest run-getter with 344 runs in nine games while Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight games.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is considering ACB's request to allow 10 of its coaches to work with the support staff of leading Ranji Trophy teams during the domestic season.

"It will be a great learning experience for our coaches as they will get to be with the best in the business," said Khan.

