Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 5 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

BCCI Releases Figures on Number of Players Involved in IPL 2020 Auction

With the IPL 2020 auctions set to take place in Kolkata on the 19th of December 2019, the IPL has released the full list of number of players who will be going under the hammer as teams look to complete their squads.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
BCCI Releases Figures on Number of Players Involved in IPL 2020 Auction

With the IPL 2020 auctions set to take place in Kolkata on the 19th of December 2019, the IPL has released the full list of number of players who will be going under the hammer as teams look to complete their squads.

The last date for registration of players was November 30th, and a total of 971 players have registered for the showpiece event which will begin in March 2020.

Out of the 971 players, 713 of them are Indian and 258 are overseas players. However, they will be contesting for only 73 spots, and a total of 215 capped players do stand a better chance of being picked by a franchise, on paper.

Out of the 971, 754 players are uncapped, and also include two players from associate cricket nations. The breakdown is 219 capped Indian players, 634 uncapped Indian players, 60 uncapped Indian players who have played at least one IPL match, 196 capped international players, 60 uncapped international players, and two players from associate countries.

The country-wise breakdown of overseas players is as follows – 19 from Afghanistan, 55 from Australia, 6 from Bangladesh, 22 from England, one from Netherlands, 24 from New Zealand, 54 from South Africa, 39 from Sri Lanka, one from USA, 34 from West Indies and 3 from Zimbabwe.

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST on Monday, 9th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

bcciiplipl 2020IPL auction

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more