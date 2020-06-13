The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will take a decision on whether or not the five centrally contracted BCCI cricketers who were issued noticed for failing to disclose their whereabouts will be counted as a mistake or not.
The BCCI cited "password glitch" as the reason why Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma got delayed in sharing their whereabouts.
"Based on their response and our evaluation of it, we will decided whether we have to count it as one mistake or not," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told IANS.
"We have a National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP). Athletes included in this are supposed to give their whereabouts everyday for the next three months for a one hour slot.
Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana get NADA Notices, BCCI Cites "Password Glitch"
"Some of these players they thought that there is a lockdown and so they thought they don't have to fill their whereabouts. Now we have to resume out of competition testing and for that we need the whereabouts.
Agarwal said that notices have been issued to those players who have failed to do so. The BCCI, Agarwal said, have given an explanation to NADA in which it said that there were some issues with relation to the password for filling up the form.
"There were some minor issues with the password of the errants and they are rectifying that."
While country has been under lockdown, the rule to submit three months of whereabouts is mandatory.
Three such failures to disclose leads to one Anti Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), which could lead up to two years of suspension upon hearing.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI Reply on Whereabouts Notices Will Be Evaluated Before Further Action Taken: NADA
NADA will take a decision on whether or not the five centrally contracted BCCI cricketers who were issued noticed for failing to disclose their whereabouts will be counted as a mistake or not.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings