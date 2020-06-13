Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BCCI Reply on Whereabouts Notices Will Be Evaluated Before Further Action Taken: NADA

NADA will take a decision on whether or not the five centrally contracted BCCI cricketers who were issued noticed for failing to disclose their whereabouts will be counted as a mistake or not.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will take a decision on whether or not the five centrally contracted BCCI cricketers who were issued noticed for failing to disclose their whereabouts will be counted as a mistake or not.

The BCCI cited "password glitch" as the reason why Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma got delayed in sharing their whereabouts.

"Based on their response and our evaluation of it, we will decided whether we have to count it as one mistake or not," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told IANS.

"We have a National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP). Athletes included in this are supposed to give their whereabouts everyday for the next three months for a one hour slot.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana get NADA Notices, BCCI Cites "Password Glitch"

"Some of these players they thought that there is a lockdown and so they thought they don't have to fill their whereabouts. Now we have to resume out of competition testing and for that we need the whereabouts.

Agarwal said that notices have been issued to those players who have failed to do so. The BCCI, Agarwal said, have given an explanation to NADA in which it said that there were some issues with relation to the password for filling up the form.

"There were some minor issues with the password of the errants and they are rectifying that."

While country has been under lockdown, the rule to submit three months of whereabouts is mandatory.

Three such failures to disclose leads to one Anti Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), which could lead up to two years of suspension upon hearing.

bcciCheteshwar PujaraDeepti Sharmakl rahulNADARavindra Jadejasmriti mandhana

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more