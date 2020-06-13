Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Restricts Employees from Talking to Media, Threatens Suspensions: Report

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s office has warned all employees against leaking critical information.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
BCCI Restricts Employees from Talking to Media, Threatens Suspensions: Report

Even as the BCCI looks to work things out in terms of planning for the currently suspended IPL this year, it has asked all their staff to not talk to the media. Those not keeping with the gag order are in line to face disciplinary action including suspension, according to a report in Indian Express.

In the emailed order to nearly one hundred staff working at the Mumbai office and the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s office has warned all employees against leaking critical information.

The email reads, “It has been brought to our notice that some of the BCCI employees are going out in the media and giving interviews. This is against employees’ contract and poses risk of leaking out critical information of the organisation,” Shah’s office wrote.

The mail made it clear that all employees henceforth need to take permission of office-bearers before talking to the media.

“It is expected that all of you, whether intentionally or unintentionally, who are leaking any critical information to the media or giving interview without permission from the office-bearers will address this situation immediately. If in future any current employee of BCCI, without prior permission, gives any kind of information to the media via any communication channel, they will have to face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension without pay and termination of employment,” the letter concludes.

