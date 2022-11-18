BCCI Sacks Chetan Sharma-Led Selection Committee, Invites Applications For Post of National Selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sacked the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after India’s debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022. The cricket board has also invited applications for the position of National Selectors on Friday.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

Also Read: After Soaring High in T20Is, SKY Primed for ODI Spotlight

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended.

The BCCI released a statement where it pointed out the criteria to apply for the position.

National Selectors (Senior Men)

Positions - 5

Should have played a minimum of

7 Test matches; OR

30 First Class matches; OR

10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

The applicant should have retired from the game of cricket at least 5 years ago.

“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee," the BCCI stated.

🚨NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).Details : https://t.co/inkWOSoMt9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

The deadline for the application is November 28.

Also Read: ‘Always Felt Hitting Sixes is Not About Power, it’s About Timing’

India’s squads for the New Zealand and Bangladesh Test, ODI series were the last announcements made by the Chetan-led selection committee.

During their tenure, Virat Kohli also stepped down from his position as T20I and Test captain, while he was sacked from ODIs’ role as the selectors wanted a single skipper in the white-ball formats.

It is an open secret that Chetan and his panel’s performance and consistency in selection have been below par in recent times and unless India performs very well, it could be curtains for India’s first hat-trick man in 50 over World Cup.

The selectors were heavily criticized last year for the squad selection of the 2021 T20 World Cup and it was the same case this year too. India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal of 2022 T20 WC as several senior players in the squad came under the scanner for their below-par performances.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here