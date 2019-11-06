Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Says No To IPL Opening Ceremony: Report

The IPL Governing Council headed by Brijesh Patel met with the BCCI officials recently and took some major decisions pertaining to the tournament next year. One of them was to have special umpires assigned to check the no balls.

November 6, 2019
BCCI Says No To IPL Opening Ceremony: Report

The IPL Governing Council headed by Brijesh Patel met with the BCCI officials recently and took some major decisions pertaining to the tournament next year. One of them was to have special umpires assigned to check the no balls.

According to the Indian Express, another big move from the meeting was the scrapping of the IPL ceremony.

Each year, the IPL opening ceremony witnesses scores of Bollywood celebrities performing for the crowds and also captains from all the teams signing the Spirit of Cricket pledge.

“The opening ceremonies are a waste of money. The cricket fans don’t seem to be interested, and the performers have to be paid a lot,” a BCCI official said.

In fact in 2019 too, the event was given a miss as the CoA had decided to allocate the money to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

While in 2018, two teams, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – who played the first match of the tournament were present at the opening ceremony.

