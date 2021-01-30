BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Appointed President of Asian Cricket Council

BCCI Secy Jay Shah has been named the president of the Asian Cricket Council. Treasurer Arun Dhumal broke the news on Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under ur leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure."

Shah has been in thick of action since President Sourav Ganguly is in hospital following heart trouble. He underwent angioplasty in Kolkata's Apollo hospital. Meanwhile BCCI has decided to scrap the Ranji Trophy but successful hosting of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament only encouraged BCCI to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy--U19 limited-overs tournament -- along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

BCCI Secretary Jay in his letter to the state associations, accessed by news agency ANI, informed them that the decision was taken with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies. "The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remained untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games. "However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote.