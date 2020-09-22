- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Celebrating 32nd Birthday, Wishes Pour in From Cricketers
BCCI Secy Jay Shah is celebrating his 32nd birthday. On this occasion, he was wished by a number of cricketers including skipper Virat Kohli.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. A number of cricketers including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wished him on the occasion.
Here are the best tweets:
Happy birthday @JayShah ☺️ Have a great day ahead.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2020
Here's wishing the BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr @JayShah, a very happy birthday 🎁 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PLWGqpNNRQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2020
Wishing @JayShah a very Happy Birthday! May you enjoy good health and success in all your endeavours. I am confident that Indian cricket will grow leaps and bounds under your capable administration. Have a wonderful day and year ahead
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 22, 2020
Happy birthday to BCCI secretary @JayShah wishing him best of health and happiness @BCCI
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 22, 2020
Jay @JayShah a very happy birthday .. wish you a long and healthy life with happiness and success ... pic.twitter.com/UBUJ0R6rhg
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2020
Well, from the team at CricketNext we wish you a prosperous birthday, Jay.