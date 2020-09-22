BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Celebrating 32nd Birthday, Wishes Pour in From Cricketers

BCCI Secy Jay Shah is celebrating his 32nd birthday. On this occasion, he was wished by a number of cricketers including skipper Virat Kohli.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. A number of cricketers including Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wished him on the occasion.

Here are the best tweets:

Happy birthday @JayShah ☺️ Have a great day ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2020

Here's wishing the BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr @JayShah, a very happy birthday 🎁 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PLWGqpNNRQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2020

Wishing @JayShah a very Happy Birthday! May you enjoy good health and success in all your endeavours. I am confident that Indian cricket will grow leaps and bounds under your capable administration. Have a wonderful day and year ahead — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 22, 2020

Happy birthday to BCCI secretary @JayShah wishing him best of health and happiness @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 22, 2020

Jay @JayShah a very happy birthday .. wish you a long and healthy life with happiness and success ... pic.twitter.com/UBUJ0R6rhg — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2020

