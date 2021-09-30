BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Delighted with TV Viewership in IPL 2021

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah is overwhelmed with TV viewership in the ongoing Indian Premier League and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament’s bio-bubble in India. The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month, and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

“I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership. Chart with upwards trend: 380 million TV viewers (till match 35) 12 million more than 2020 at the same stage. Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI," Shah tweeted. The IPL is being telecast live on Star Sports in India.

