BCCI Secy Jay Shah Visits PCA's New Stadium at Mullanpur
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday inspected the facilities at Punjab Cricket Association's upcoming cricket stadium in Mullanpur on the outskirts of the city. Shah was accompanied by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali during his visit to the international cricket stadium in Punjab, a 20minute drive from the existing stadium in Mohali.
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday inspected the facilities at Punjab Cricket Association's upcoming cricket stadium in Mullanpur on the outskirts of the city. Shah was accompanied by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali during his visit to the international cricket stadium in Punjab, a 20-minute drive from the existing stadium in Mohali.
Also read: T Natarajan Could Get a Chance As India Look to Avoid Whitewash
"Mr Shah spent some time at the new facility, which he inspected," Bali told PTI. Bali said that the ground at Mullanpur is ready and playable while other infrastructure will be ready in next few months.
Shah had visited Sector 16 Cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Monday evening. This stadium is under the Chandigarh Union Territory Sports Department. On Tuesday, Shah also visited another cricket ground under UTCA in Chandigarh.
A few days ago, Shah had inspected the facilities under Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. "They have made significant progress in developing world class infrastructure. Dehradun stadium & Mussoorie academy will be breeding ground for youngsters. I'm sure they will go from strength to strength with BCCI guidance," Shah had later said in a tweet.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking