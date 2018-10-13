Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
BCCI Seeks Explanation From CEO Rahul Johri on Sexual Harassment Allegations

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (Getty Images)

The BCCI has sought an explanation from its CEO Rahul Johri on allegations of sexual harassment made against him on a Twitter handle. The allegations emerged late on Friday night and involve Johri’s stint at a previous employment with a media house. Johri is yet to comment on these allegations but a media release put out by the Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators has asked him to submit his explanation “within a week.”

“There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr. Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI,” the release read. “The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr. Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle. The allegations also relates to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the “me too” movement.

“Though, the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation.”

Johri has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016 and before that worked with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific as Executive Vice President and General Manager - South Asia.


