BCCI Seeks Explanation From CEO Rahul Johri on Sexual Harassment Allegations

“There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr. Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI,” the release read. “The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr. Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle. The allegations also relates to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the “me too” movement.
“Though, the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation.”
Johri has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016 and before that worked with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific as Executive Vice President and General Manager - South Asia.
First Published: October 13, 2018, 4:45 PM IST