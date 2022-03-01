BCCI Set to Allow 50 Percent Crowd in Mohali for Virat Kohli's Hundredth Test

The BCCI has given a go-ahead to the Punjab Cricket Association to allow at least fifty percent crowd in Mohali which will be the venue for the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka. This also happens to be the hundredth Test match for India’s modern-day legend Virat Kohli. One of the successful Test skippers of India, Kohli was set to play his hundredth Test match, but in front of empty stands with BCCI and PCA not allowing spectators earlier. However, after a lot of noise on social media, and looking at the stature of the cricketer, the authorities seem to have changed their minds.

Also Read | Dial V for Victory, Vendetta and Virat

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match.

“The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Shah said in the statement.

Advertisement

“The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

The BCCI Secretary said though the recent white-ball series against the West Indies was played behind closed doors, the dip in COVID-19 cases across the country allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds.

“Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match.

“I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

The PCA also confirmed that spectators would be permitted in the Test match.

“The BCCI has told us to go ahead with 50 per cent crowd during the upcoming Test match. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had called us and informed that 50 per cent crowd will be allowed and we are now making necessary arrangements," PCA treasurer RP Singla told PTI on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka in Mohali is still 72 hours away, but the game day is still very much anticipated among the fans. Reason? It will be Virat Kohli’s hundredth Test match. Although his fans are not happy with the crowd absence at the stadium, they would like to give their King a fitting tribute on March 4 at the PCA stadium by switching on the television sets from wherever they are. Meanwhile questions were asked that why the home association or the BCCI is hell bent on not allowing crowd when the worst of Corona pandemic is clearly over. The second Test match in Bengaluru will see fans; moreover venues for Windies series: Kolkata and the other venue of the Sri Lanka series did allow some fans.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here