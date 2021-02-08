BCCI Set to Deploy Drones During Home Season After Civil Aviation Ministry's Nod Drones have been an integral part of cricket coverage and they have been deployed regularly by the BCCI during the IPL season.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted permission to BCCI for the usage of drones as they could be used for taking the aerial footage of the stadiums and the adjacent areas during a live match. The permission has been granted for the home season of 2021 but the Indian cricket body will have to take permission from Defence Ministry, Home Ministry and local authorities before their deployment.

"BCCI shall take necessary permission regarding Aerial Photography from Directorate of Regulations and Information, DGCA or Ministry of Defence (as applicable). The photographs/ video graphs, taken through RPAS shall be used by BCCI only. BCCI shall be responsible for safety and security of RPAS and data collected through RPAS," the Ministry stated in a circular.

It also added that the Law Ministry is currently framing the Drone Rules that will come in play by March this year. However the rule will stay valid only till December 2021.

"The drone ecosystem is evolving rapidly in our country. Its utilisation is expanding from agriculture, mining, healthcare and disaster management to sports and entertainment. The granting of this permission is in line with the objectives of the Government of India to promote the commercial use of drones in the country."

Drones have been an integral part of cricket coverage and they have been deployed regularly by the Indian Cricket body during the IPL season. After Ministry's orders, BCCI might be having a sigh of relief as the decision will only benefit the ehancement of the TV Coverage.