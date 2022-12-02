BCCI Set To Introduce 'Impact Players' Which Might Be a Game Changer In IPL 2023

The BCCI is all set to introduce a possible game changer in the upcoming edition of IPL which begins in late March/early April next year. Every team can have one ‘Impact player’ who can be used as a substitute to a regular player in the playing eleven. This is more or less the substitution model which is used in Football.

Earlier BCCI had implemented the tactic in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The IPL governing council members had a virtual meeting on Thursday and there were deliberations to introduce the Impact Player concept - a move that received positive response from domestic coaches and players, according to a report in The Hindu.

According to the rules, along with the starting XI, teams will have to mention four substitutes or Impact players at the time of toss. Among which one can be used during the match. A player can replace any member of the starting XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings and will be able to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs.

However, the Impact Player rule is not applicable when the game is reduced to less than 10 overs per side.

Earlier Delhi All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first such player who helped his team beat Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali league match in Jaipur in October.

“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint,” the Hindu had quoted BCCI as saying in a statement to the state units earlier this year.

“The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,” the statement said.

Earlier the BCCI had announced that a total of 991 players have registered for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The deadline for the play registration closed on November 30th as 714 Indian players put their names in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. While a total of 277 overseas players also registered their names for the auction.

The auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 30th Nov 2022. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi," the BCCI released a statement.

