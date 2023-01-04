BCCI All Set to Shift Rishabh Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai for Further Treatment

The BCCI is all set to shift Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment of his multiple injuries that he sustained after a car accident on December 30. Pant, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun will get his further medical checks for ligament tear in Mumbai itself.

Shyam Sharma, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director confirmed that Pant will be taken to Mumbai today for further treatment and recovery from the injuries.

“He (Rishabh Pant) will be shifted to Mumbai today. To which hospital where he will be admitted, will be told later," said Sharma to IANS.

Sharma further added that the decision to shift Pant to Mumbai for better treatment was taken by the BCCI with board secretary Jay Shah also involved in the critical decision making. He also mentioned that Pant’s right knee will be checked first by the BCCI team of doctors and then they will take a decision on deciding the course of treatment.

“All of his tests (including the MRI) will happen there and he will be taken care of very well. God willing, everything will be fine," he said.

On December 30, Pant had rammed his car into a divider in the wee hours while he was travelling from Delhi to his home for a surprise visit. The crash was so hard that soon after the car was engulfed in flames. In order to survive, Pant had to break the windshield to jump out of the car.

The 25-year-old had suffered multiple injuries, including two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. However, he responded well to the treatment and is in a stable condition.

Though the Dehradun hospital was looking after the treatment of his injuries but BCCI initiated that they will handle the treatment for ligament tear and his recovery will be supervised by the board.

Earlier, Pant was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series and was asked to report at NCA for rehabilitation and conditioning purposes. He was however named in the Border Gavaskar Trophy - Test series against Australia. But now, the injuries have forced him to be out of competitive action at least for a couple of months. He is likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is also doubtful for IPL 2023.

Ahead of India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, team India sent their best wishes to Pant. In the video posted by BCCI, team India coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the team were seen sending their prayers and wishing the wicket-keeper a speedy recovery.

