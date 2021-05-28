BCCI SGM: IPL 2021, T20 World Cup & Other Key Agendas That Could be Discussed

The BCCI will conduct its SGM virtually on Saturday, to discuss a few key issues that need to be addressed quickly. For the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will reach Mumbai on Friday, whereas the meeting will be conducted virtually. A host of important decisions could be taken during the meeting, keeping in mind that the ICC will also meet on June 1 and 2. Although the main focus will be on the completion of the IPL 2021 and the approaching T20 World Cup, there are a few other key agendas that could be discussed in the meeting.

Cricketnext takes a look at the areas that the BCCI could take decisions on:

IPL 2021

Phase 2 & Dates

The rest of the matches for IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE, from Mid-September. As 31 matches still remain, the BCCI will have to come up with fresh dates to accommodate English players, as the series against India only ends on September 18. Also they would have to ensure a gap of 7-10 days before the T20 World Cup.

Clash with CPL

The CPL will also be underway at the same time, where the West Indies and South Africa players will be busy. That means these players could be unavailable for a substantial period, due to the clash and strict quarantine rules in the UAE. Also, special flights will have to arranged from St Kitts and Nevis to fetch the players and support staff.

Vaccination for Foreign players

Due to strict Covid-19 rules in place in the UAE, no foreign national without a vaccine is allowed to enter the nation. The BCCI has already started the drive to get its players vaccinated, but it will be an uphill task to get the overseas players and support staff vaccinated.

Other International Bilateral Series

Change in dates for the IPL would mean that the series’ against South Africa and New Zealand will suffer. These two were supposed to take place just before the T20I World Cup. Meanwhile, there are reports surfacing already that the series against Proteas is all but canceled.

T20 World Cup

Hosting Rights

After the T20 World Cup was postponed in 2020, which was supposed to be held in Australia, India got the hosting rights. But looking at the Covid-19 situation in the country, that might not be possible. The BCCI will have to come up with a plan, to convince the ICC to let the T20 World Cup stay in India.

Logistical Issues

To be able to arrange for the flight for overseas players from CPL, IPL, and then back to India will be a big hassle. Not only that, the overseas players will have to be vaccinated too. Also, inter-city travel in the country could be a problem during the Covid times.

Domestic Cricket

Domestic cricket in India has suffered massively due to Covid-19. While most players have different avenues to earn, some players are solely dependent on the match fees earned by playing domestic competitions. With the Ranji Trophy not held last year, over 700 players have suffered. Even though compensation packages were announced last year, they are not yet distributed.

