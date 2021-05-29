T20 CARNIVAL

BCCI SGM Live Updates: Key Decisions Likely on IPL & T20 World Cup

BCCI SGM Live Updates: Check latest updates of the all-important BCCI SGM in Mumbai.

11:38 (IST)

Domestic Cricket: Domestic cricket in India has suffered massively due to Covid-19. While most players have different avenues to earn, some players are solely dependent on the match fees earned by playing domestic competitions. With the Ranji Trophy not held last year, over 700 players have suffered. Even though compensation packages were announced last year, they are not yet distributed.

11:28 (IST)

Logistical Issues: To be able to arrange for the flight for overseas players from CPL, IPL, and then back to India will be a big hassle. Not only that, the overseas players will have to be vaccinated too. Also, inter-city travel in the country could be a problem during the Covid times.

11:17 (IST)

T20 World Cup Hosting Rights: After the T20 World Cup was postponed in 2020, which was supposed to be held in Australia, India got the hosting rights. But looking at the Covid-19 situation in the country, that might not be possible. The BCCI will have to come up with a plan, to convince the ICC to let the T20 World Cup stay in India.

11:02 (IST)

Other International Bilateral Series: Change in dates for the IPL would mean that the series’ against South Africa and New Zealand will suffer. These two were supposed to take place just before the T20I World Cup. Meanwhile, there are reports surfacing already that the series against Proteas is all but canceled.

10:52 (IST)

Vaccination for Foreign players: Due to strict Covid-19 rules in place in the UAE, no foreign national without a vaccine is allowed to enter the nation. The BCCI has already started the drive to get its players vaccinated, but it will be an uphill task to get the overseas players and support staff vaccinated.

10:44 (IST)

Clash with CPL: The CPL will also be underway at the same time, where the West Indies and South Africa players will be busy. That means these players could be unavailable for a substantial period, due to the clash and strict quarantine rules in the UAE. Also, special flights will have to arranged from St Kitts and Nevis to fetch the players and support staff.

10:37 (IST)

IPL 2021: The rest of the matches for IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE, from Mid-September. As 31 matches still remain, the BCCI will have to come up with fresh dates to accommodate English players, as the series against India only ends on September 18. Also they would have to ensure a gap of 7-10 days before the T20 World Cup.

10:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the BCCI SGM, which is supposed to start shortly. Key decisions on IPL 2021, and T20 World Cup are to be taken today in the virtual conference. So stay tuned!

BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly arrived in Mumbai for a virtual Special General Meeting on Saturday with the main focus on T20 World Cup. The SGM holds importance since ICC will also meet on June 1 to take the final call on the T20 World Cup venue. The prevailing Covid-19 in India has put a question over India hosting the event. The Suspension of IPL 2021 midway owing to the bio-bubble breach and the worsening pandemic situation in India came as a big blow for India. While the remainder of IPL 2021 will go ahead in UAE, it’s likely that the T20 World Cup will also be held there. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the former India skipper will be reaching Mumbai on Friday night. “While it is a virtual meeting, we will still have to have a base and that is Mumbai. Sourav is coming tonight,” the source said. High on agenda will also be the resumption of IPL 2021 with various stakeholders including the state associations. “With the ICC meeting on June 1, tomorrow’s SGM will obviously hold importance as we need to discuss the way forward and the measures that need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup set to be held in India in October-November as per the plan drawn. The COVID-19 scenario and the contingency plans are set to be discussed with the state associations in details.

“Similarly, now that we are also looking at the September 15 to October 15 window for the resumption of IPL, we would also need to discuss the logistics in details as also any other challenge that needs to be given attention. The completion of the IPL will also work as a good preparation ground for the players with the T20 World Cup set to be played,” the source pointed.

In last last Apex Council meeting, the BCCI had picked nine venues for the T20 World Cup — Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. “The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on,” a BCCI source from the meeting had said. “There is no doubt that the domestic players need to be paid their dues as also a compensation plan needs to be worked upon as we have faced issues with hosting tournaments due to COVID-19. Sitting together and working things out always helps and with state associations a part of the meeting tomorrow, we should get a clear picture on the issue,” the source explained.

