BCCI SGM: Sourav Ganguly Set to Arrive in Mumbai; T20 World Cup, Payment of Domestic Players on Agenda

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to arrive in Mumbai for a virtual Special General Meeting on Saturday with the main focus being on T20 World Cup. The SGM holds importance since ICC will also meet on June 1 to take the final call on the T20 World Cup venue. The prevailing Covid-19 in India has put a question over India hosting the event. The Suspension of IPL 2021 midway owing to the bio-bubble breach and the worsening pandemic situation in India came as a big blow for India. While the remainder of IPL 2021 will go ahead in UAE, it’s likely that the T20 World Cup will also be held there.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the former India skipper will be reaching Mumbai on Friday night. “While it is a virtual meeting, we will still have to have a base and that is Mumbai. Sourav is coming tonight,” the source said.

High on agenda will also be the resumption of IPL 2021 with various stakeholders including the state associations. “With the ICC meeting on June 1, tomorrow’s SGM will obviously hold importance as we need to discuss the way forward and the measures that need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup set to be held in India in October-November as per the plan drawn. The COVID-19 scenario and the contingency plans are set to be discussed with the state associations in details.

“Similarly, now that we are also looking at the September 15 to October 15 window for the resumption of IPL, we would also need to discuss the logistics in details as also any other challenge that needs to be given attention. The completion of the IPL will also work as a good preparation ground for the players with the T20 World Cup set to be played,” the source pointed.

In last last Apex Council meeting, the BCCI had picked nine venues for the T20 World Cup — Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. “The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the Covid-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on,” a BCCI source from the meeting had said.

“There is no doubt that the domestic players need to be paid their dues as also a compensation plan needs to be worked upon as we have faced issues with hosting tournaments due to COVID-19. Sitting together and working things out always helps and with state associations a part of the meeting tomorrow, we should get a clear picture on the issue,” the source explained.

