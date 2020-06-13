Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BCCI Should Consider Holding IPL 2020 in Sri Lanka in September: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes conducting a shortened Indian Premier League this year is in Sri Lanka makes sense.

PTI |June 13, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
BCCI Should Consider Holding IPL 2020 in Sri Lanka in September: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes conducting a shortened Indian Premier League this year is in Sri Lanka makes sense as Australia might end up hosting the World T20 in October having successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve.

The former India captain feels that once the Australia government has now formally announced that 25 per cent crowd can turn up for sporting events, a World T20 in October looks more imminent than IPL.

"After the announcement by the Australian government, there seems to be a possibility of conducting a World T20 in October. May be the teams will have to reach three weeks earlier, have seven days of practice games and also 14-day quarantine," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

"If ICC believes that World T20 can happen, then having IPL looks difficult because it could only be held if World T20 is postponed but after the announcement (by Australia PM Scott Morrison), IPL in October looks difficult," he said.

However a curtailed IPL in September, may be in Sri Lanka or UAE, is a more practical solution, the legendary opener said.

Also Read: Not Safe to Play Cricket Till October 2020 At Least - Sunil Gavaskar

"September you can't have IPL in India due to monsoon. But may be in Sri Lanka from early September with teams playing each other once instead of double header. May be you can think of that," Gavaskar said.

He believes that playing cricket in a post COVID-19 world will be a different experience, especially if there aren't any fans in the stadium.

"Fans lift your game. The atmosphere is very different when they are present. Obviously players will lose out on that. Also they will be wary of a team huddle, also may be a fist bump after a good shot," he added.

He is sympathetic towards all those new players who were gearing up to showcase their talent in IPL.

Also Read: Player Safety Priority for BCCI as Australia Prepared to Allow Fans in Stadiums for T20 World Cup

"Dejection will be there. Youth are energetic lot and there is no outlet to spend that energy. How much exercise you do or spend time at the gymnasium, you want to play your sport - be it cricket, tennis or badminton," he said.

"The smell of sweat is different and how to deal with it (frustration), I don't have any answers. May be think about your game, watch videos, correct mistakes," said the man with 34 Test hundreds.

cricketcricket newsICC T20 World Cup 2020iplipl 2020sunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more