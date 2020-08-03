BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively.
Whatmore, 66, was appointed in April while Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Tropohy final in March.
"Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19," read one of the guidelines from BCCI's 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI.
"All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government," it stated.
Both Lal and Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camp.
CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was unavailable for a comment but a senior BCCI official said,
"This is SOP. It will be very difficult for any teams to breach the protocols. It is unfortunate that someone like Lal ji or Whatmore might have to miss out," the official said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI SOP: 60 Plus Arun Lal and Dav Whatmore Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda?
BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings