BCCI Steps in For Shami's US Visa Approval After Initial Rejection

As India gear up for their series against West Indies with the first two T20Is to be played in Florida, USA, it has come to light that Mohammad Shami’s vis application was initially rejected by the US Embassy till the BCCI stepped in and aided in its approval.
“Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US Embassy as his police verification record was incomplete. But now it’s all sorted and all the required documents have been given,” according to a BCCI source who spoke to ANI.
“BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter to the US Embassy, saying Shami is India’s top cricketer and also mentioned his contribution in cricket for the country,” added the source.
It is learnt that the Indian players got their visas under P1 category (granted to members of internationally recognised foreign team of athletes).
Shami had a stellar World Cup campaign, where he took fourteen wickets in just four matches, but his life off the field was blotted by an FIR filed against him by ex-wife Hasin Jahan for domestic violence.
The squads for all three formats, picked by the MSK Prasad led selection committee see Virat Kohli leading the team in all formats, while MS Dhoni was unavailable for selection as he serves with the Indian para-military.
Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant found his name in all three formats as well.
