BCCI Surprised by CoA’s Plan to Engage Advisor for Hosting of Asia Cup in UAE

BCCI officials have been taken by surprise as the Asia Cup is an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) organised tournament and the funding is to be done by the ACC itself. However, in meeting on May 18, the minutes of which have been accessed by CricketNext, the CoA recommended the engagement of an advisor and asked for a detailed report post consultation.
The CoA’s reasoning for the decision was to avoid a scenario like the IPL in 2009 when the tournament was moved to South Africa and there were various regulatory issues under the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 (FEMA).
However, BCCI officials fail to understand the need for a consultant for the Asia Cup because not only is the tournament being hosted by ACC, hence outside the purview of the BCCI, but also since the board already has a consultant for such matters, who was instrumental in the smooth hosting of the first half of the IPL in UAE in 2014.
“The decision comes as a shocker,” a BCCI official unwilling to be named told CricketNext. “The CoA needs to be told that the Asia Cup is ACC's property. Also, I am amazed that they had a discussion about the situation that arose during the 2009 move to South Africa, but there was no mention of the successful hosting of the first half of the IPL in UAE in 2014.
“Our existing consultant ensured that all issues were taken into account and the mistakes committed by the board back in the second season of the IPL wasn’t repeated when we had to move the IPL due to general elections the second time round. There seems to be no mention of that in the minutes. In fact, in 2014, the treasurer had ensured that everything should have the sign off from him before proceeding with even a single step.”
Another official went on to add that the financial measures to be taken by the ACC now that the tournament is being hosted in UAE could be completely different from the process that might have been required to host the tournament in India.
“The ACC may be required to deal with it differently from the point of view of structuring the financial aspects of it now that the tournament is happening in the UAE and not in India. I don’t see the reason to consult an additional advisor,” he explained.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the remaining spot will be contested between UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
First Published: July 27, 2018, 1:46 PM IST