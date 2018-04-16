Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
BCCI Technical Committee Approves Bihar’s Participation in Ranji Trophy

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: April 17, 2018, 12:41 AM IST
File image of Ranji Trophy. (Image credit: BCCI)

New Delhi: In a major relief for the Cricket Association of Bihar, the Sourav Ganguly-led technical committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to adhere with the recommendation of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators and decided to reinstate Bihar in next year’s Ranji Trophy. In fact, the committee also recommended an option of including the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy.

Speaking to CricketNext, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry said that it was thought to be the way forward and the players of Bihar and in the North- Eastern states deserved an opportunity to fight it out against the best players in the domestic circuit. It is now up to the general body of the BCCI to approve the recommendation of the technical committee.

“The Technical Committee was unanimous in its meeting today that a team from Bihar shall play the Ranji Trophy and other such tournaments in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Committee in fact has also recommended an option of including the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy keeping in view a course to be followed for development of cricket in the region. The matter has been referred to the General Body with recommendations being made accordingly in terms with the procedures of the BCCI. The Committee was mindful of the fact that the total implementation of this decision came under the purview of more than just the Technical Committee and was therefore cautious in the recommendations that were made in order to not transgress beyond the Committee's jurisdiction,” he said.

GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni made their Ranji Trophy debuts for Bihar before the association was suspended in 2004. Karim later switched to Bengal while Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 when Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) became a part of BCCI replacing Bihar Cricket Association. Bihar also suffered due to various factions claiming that their association is the recognised one. There is BCA and Cricket Association of Bihar (also known as CAB) run by Aditya Verma, the petitioner in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

