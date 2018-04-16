BCCI Technical Committee Approves Bihar’s Participation in Ranji Trophy

Speaking to CricketNext, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry said that it was thought to be the way forward and the players of Bihar and in the North- Eastern states deserved an opportunity to fight it out against the best players in the domestic circuit. It is now up to the general body of the BCCI to approve the recommendation of the technical committee.
“The Technical Committee was unanimous in its meeting today that a team from Bihar shall play the Ranji Trophy and other such tournaments in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Committee in fact has also recommended an option of including the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy keeping in view a course to be followed for development of cricket in the region. The matter has been referred to the General Body with recommendations being made accordingly in terms with the procedures of the BCCI. The Committee was mindful of the fact that the total implementation of this decision came under the purview of more than just the Technical Committee and was therefore cautious in the recommendations that were made in order to not transgress beyond the Committee's jurisdiction,” he said.
GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni made their Ranji Trophy debuts for Bihar before the association was suspended in 2004. Karim later switched to Bengal while Dhoni made his India debut in 2004 when Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) became a part of BCCI replacing Bihar Cricket Association. Bihar also suffered due to various factions claiming that their association is the recognised one. There is BCA and Cricket Association of Bihar (also known as CAB) run by Aditya Verma, the petitioner in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
First Published: April 16, 2018, 10:23 PM IST