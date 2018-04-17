BCCI Technical Committee Proposes Change in Ranji Trophy Format

In a release sent by the BCCI, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary wrote that the committee has proposed minor tweaks in the formats of Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Duleep Trophy as well.
The Technical Committee recommendations are as follows –
* The Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season is proposed to have 4 Groups with the introduction of pre-quarterfinals. The format will remain as the Home-Away basis.
* The proposed Ranji Trophy format will be implemented for Under 19 and Under 23 junior men tournaments.
* It is proposed that the sequence of the BCCI 2018-19 domestic season is in the following order – Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy League phase, Mushtaq Ali T20, Ranji Trophy knockouts, Deodhar Trophy.
* It is proposed that Mushtaq Ali T20 will have semi-finals after the super league stage.
* The Duleep Trophy is to be played with four teams using the Pink Kookaburra Ball. Each of the teams will represent the four groups of Ranji Trophy.
* The Deodhar Trophy is proposed to have four teams, one each from the four Ranji Trophy groups.
* The Technical Committee unanimously approved the inclusion of Bihar in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season. However, the committee felt in the view of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s judgment dated July 18, 2016, the North Eastern associates and affiliate members must also be considered. The recommendations of the Technical Committee will be sent to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and then ratified by the BCCI general body.
First Published: April 17, 2018, 9:06 PM IST