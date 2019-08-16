BCCI to Announce New Head Coach on Friday Evening, Shastri Leads the Pack

The BCCI will announce new head coach of men's Indian senior team at around 7pm on Friday (August 16) evening in Mumbai. The press conference will be attended by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) featuring former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.
The current head coach of the Indian men's team and former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri looks favourite to begin his fourth stint with the team as the CAC began the process of interviewing six candidates short-listed by the BCCI.
The process of interviews began at 1030am at BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai on Friday. Shastri, who is currently in the West Indies with the Indian team, is expected to make his presentation and give his interview over Skype at around 4pm on Friday evening.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will have no say over the final selection of the coach but the CAC are expected to rank the six shortlisted candidates according to their preferences and the candidates' merits.
Apart from Shastri, the other three contenders for the position are Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons, Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput. The BCCI claimed to have over 2,000 application since the advertisement for the post of India head coach and the support staff went up on the website but they included applications for the all the positions including the administrative manager of the team.
The lack of top applicants meant the shortlist has been limited to six candidates and the entire process will be over in a day. The BCCI’s predicament can also be judged by the fact that they had to compromise on the minimum requirement they had initially advertised for the position of head coach.
Since July 2017, India played 21 Tests (including three away tours to England, South Africa and Australia) and won 13 of them under Shastri. In ODIs, India have won 43 out of 60 while in T20s the record is 25 out of 36 during this period.
In at least two of the shortlisted candidates — Hesson and Rajput — the BCCI had to forego the minimum criterion of ‘minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs played’. While Hesson had never played international cricket, the experience of coaching New Zealand team successfully played a big role in BCCI calling him for an interview.
“The criterion had to be overlooked because we had to look at the candidates coaching experiences as well. At this point of time, Shastri looks favourite to be retained as the coach because he has support of the Indian captain as well. It remains to be seen if CAC will have their own opinions on this issue,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext.
Rajput has a couple of Tests and four ODIs to his name but was the manager of the Indian team which managed to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 after the disappointment of a first-round exit from the 50-over World Cup that same year.
Three out of these six candidates are foreign coaches and BCCI have not been in favour of bringing in foreign candidates since the departure of Duncan Fletcher after the 2015 World Cup semi-final exit for India.
Since then Anil Kumble and Shastri have held the position as head coach. Kumble’s disagreements with current skipper Virat Kohli was the reason for his premature exit in 2017.
Shastri, whose first stint with the Indian team was as a Team Director with Fletcher as head coach back in 2014, has gelled with Kohli during his stint as the head coach.
Under Shastri’s two stints, India has won over 70 per cent of their international matches including two Asia Cup titles and a historic away Test series win over Australia earlier this year.
Virat Kohli’s side are No.1 in the Test rankings and No. 2 in ODI rankings behind world champions England. On the flip side, the team lost overseas Test series against South Africa and England and couldn’t get past the semi-finals at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.
"If the CAC wants my advice or opinion, I'll speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie and have mutual respect,” Kohli had said before the team's departure for the West Indies tour.
“We will be very happy if he continues since we have done well under him. But I haven't been contacted by the CAC, I don't know what is going to happen in the process. That's where it stands.”
Shastri even got a thumbs-up from CAC member and former India coach Gaekwad, adding further weight to his claim to remain in the job.
“Speaking purely from the results perspective, he (Shastri) has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions (in the coaching and support staff) in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI,” Gaekwad had told Mid-Day.
If the CAC led by former India captain and coach Kapil Dev opt for an Indian option, it will be hard to ignore Shastri’s credentials when compared to those of Robin Singh and Rajput.
It remains to be seen if the CAC will stick with tried and tested Shastri or opt for an experienced but foreign option in Moody, Hesson or Simmons.
Rathour, Amre & Rhodes in Race for Support Staff
Former chief selector Vikram Rathour is one of the candidates in the race to become India's next batting coach, to replace Sanjay Bangar. He'll face competition from the likes of Englishmen Jonathan Trott and Mark Ramprakash as well as Praveen Amre.
Rathour's appointment if selected will once again need to be cleared of conflict since he is the brother-in-law of junior selector Ashish Kapoor, a fact that stopped him from becoming the batting coach at NCA.
Bharat Arun is expected to be retained as bowling coach but the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi and foreign candidates like Steffan Jones and Clint McKay have applied for the position.
Fielding coach R. Sridhar will face tough competition from the likes of South African Jonty Rhodes. The selection of the support staff will be done by the senior selection committee led by chairman MSK Prasad in Mumbai on Monday (August 19).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BCCI to Announce New Head Coach on Friday Evening, Shastri Leads the Pack
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 6, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Former Spinner Sunil Joshi Applies For Team India Bowling Coach's Job
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Will Be Happy if Shastri Continues as Coach – Kohli
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019
AUS v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings