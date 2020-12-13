BCCI to Begin Domestic Season with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy But Uncertainy Around Ranji Trophy Remains

The Indian domestic cricket season is all set to get underway from January 10, which will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The Indian domestic cricket season is all set to get underway from January 10, which will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. According to a report in ANI, the teams will assemble in their respective bio-bubbles on January 2 and the final is scheduled to be played on January 31. BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the state associations of the decision to play the T20 tournament via an email after having sought feedback from state bodies on how exactly they wished to see the domestic season pan out, with many preferring the shorter format to kick off the season during what remain uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was no word on when the Ranji Trophy will be held as the BCCI said that any decision on hosting other domestic tournaments will be taken only after the group stages of the SMA Trophy.

"The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament/tournaments and a decision will be taken after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make the arrangements accordingly," the emal from the BCCI secretary read.

"The last date for any inter-state transfers and registration of guest players have been extended till December 20, 2020. Further details pertaining to the tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be shared in due course with the members."

The BCCI is looking to create six bio-secure hubs for the domestic season. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) are among the many governing bodies who have offered to host teams in a bubble.

The state bodies had earlier said organising the T20 tournament would be the best way forward in the post-coronavirus world. A state association official had explained the reason behind state bodies backing the hosting of the T20 tournament to begin with.

"The pandemic is a definite matter of concern since the long term effects of the disease are still not clear. You don't want the players to be exposed to this," the official told ANI.

"The parents are also concerned and a couple of parents withdrew their children from the camp that we were conducting because of the concern.

"The T20 format gives you the option of a smaller window in time and therefore is the preferred format in these circumstances if a tournament is indeed conducted."