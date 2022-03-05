BCCI to Conduct Pre-IPL Fitness Assessment Camp at NCA for 25 Players - Report

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all national cricketers, who aren’t a part of the current Test squad in Mohali, have been asked by the BCCI to report at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The player will undergo a 10-day fitness regime before the commencement of the T20 league.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the players were asked to report at the NCA by Friday as the camp was scheduled to begin on Saturday. The decision has been taken by the Indian cricket board on the advice of the national selection committee, which wants to address the concerns related to the players’ fitness.

The report further stated that all the contracted and non-contracted players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, have been told to go to the NCA.

It has also been learned that the players who are playing in Ranji Trophy will arrive in Bengaluru after the third and final round, which concludes on Sunday.

The camp at the NCA seems to have begun as on Saturday, KL Rahul shared a picture on his social media handle in which he could be seen with the likes of Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar, Shardul and Suryakumar.

The likes of Ruturaj, Suryakumar and Deepak Chahar are already going through their respective rehabilitation process after suffering injuries during the white-ball series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Update on Axar Patel

The report further stated that left-arm spinner Axar Patel is likely to regain fitness and will be available for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, which starts from March 13.

While announcing the squad last month, chief selector Chetan Sharma had said, “Axar Patel is currently undergoing his rehab and is not available for selection for the first Test. He will be assessed later to ascertain his selection for the second Test.”

