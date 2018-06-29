Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
BCCI to Conduct Re-examination for Umpires After Legal Tangles

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Representative Image. (Getty Image)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to conduct re-examination after the umpires moved court for being denied to re-appear for the test.

As reported by the Indian Express, a writ petition was filed in the court by K. Bapu Chaitanya (Andhra Cricket Association umpire) on behalf of the 38 other umpires (including himself), asking for a stay order on the examination, which was scheduled to take place in Nagpur on June 17.

Chaitanya claimed that he failed to clear the practical assessment but despite clearing the Level 2 written exam no immediate repeat exams were held.

Taking note of the legal troubles, the BCCI gave in to the demands of the officials and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary — via a circular — stated that the re-examination will take place in the first week of August at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

"BCCI has decided to provide one final opportunity to all such candidates (irrespective of age and previous attempts), who were unsuccessful in the Umpires Level – 2 Theory, as well as Practical examinations, conducted between 2011 and 2015," Choudhary wrote in the circular, as quoted by the Indian Express.

"A preparatory course will be conducted from 1st to 4th August 2018 and the theory examinations will be conducted on 5th August at KSCA/ NCA Bangalore. The syllabus will be Laws of Cricket (2017 Code) and BCCI Playing Conditions (2017-18), and the question paper will be from the above syllabus."

