BCCI to Cut Costs, Only Chief Selectors Will Fly Business Class: Report

The BCCI continues to look to cut costs this year and will now offer business class travel on domestic flights to only the Chief Selectors of the Senior and Junior national teams, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Even BCCI general managers will have to fly economy class within India from now on.
However, for flights that are longer than seven hours, business class seats will be offered to all selectors and only flights below the travel duration of seven hours will see the implementation of the new directives.
This means only Sunil Joshi and Ashish Kapoor, the chairmen of the senior and junior selection committees respectively, will be eligible to fly business class on all BCCI sponsored trips.
Joshi along with Sarandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe form the men’s senior selection committee, whereas Kapoor, Debashish Mohanty, Amit Sharma, Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh are the junior selectors.
Till 2013 all the selectors travelled economy class and that had to be changed after some selectors complained of feeling inferior seeing players on the same flight sitting in business class seats.
The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah however now believe that the board will end up saving a lot of money by reducing the number of business class seats on domestic flights.
As far as the women’s selection committee is concerned, the Indian cricket board is yet to appoint a new one after the previous one’s tenure ended recently.
