BCCI to Donate 2000 Oxygen Concentrators in Fight Against Covid-19

As India continues to be in the grip of a severe second wave of coronavirus, BCCI has announced it will donate 2000 oxygen concentrators (10-litre capacity each) as part of its efforts in helping government overcome the health crisis.

India has been battling an unprecedented second wave of the virus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike.

“Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic,” BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that operates by drawing air from the environment to deliver continuous, clean and concentrated oxygen to needy patients.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly hopes that the oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected with the virus.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” Ganguly said.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said he’s confident India will stay ahead of the curve with the vaccination drive underway in the country.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” Shah said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here