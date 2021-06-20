BCCI to Donate Rs 10 Crore for India's Olympics Preparations, Set Up Committee to Pay Domestic Players

The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of the country’s Olympic-bound athletes.

A decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI’s emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

“The summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores," the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI wishes all the athletes representing India in the Olympics all the very best and hopes that they return with more medals than ever before."

It is understood that post departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also set up a committee for compensation of domestic cricketers.

“The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021. The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible."

