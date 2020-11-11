BCCI To Feature A Ninth Team As Plans For The Next Seasons Are Chalked Out Ahead Of The Mega Auction

With the recent success, the Board now has turned their attention towards the 14th edition of the IPL which will be held in 2021. And the BCCI doesn’t look to postpone the mega auction ahead of the 2021 edition of the popular tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ended successfully in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians sealing a record fifth IPL title as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals by five wickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which successfully conducted the tournament without any glitches, has earned laurels from all corners for their effort and the way it was held in such testing times.

With the recent success, the Board now has turned their attention towards the 14th edition of the IPL which will be held in 2021. And the BCCI doesn’t look to postpone the mega auction ahead of the 2021 edition of the popular tournament.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the BCCI has informed participating franchises to soon gear-up for a player auction which could be held early in 2021. However, there’s another surprise as they also hinted that a new ninth team may debut in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The ninth team in the IPL could be from Ahmedabad and the recently upgraded Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera will be their home ground.

“The BCCI has told us to be prepared for an auction in a couple of months. Though it is not official, that they have asked us to be ready means they will go ahead as planned. Moreover, with a new team coming in, it makes sense to have an auction now rather than deferring it by a year,” a franchise official said as reported by the news website.

With the auction more or less finalised, there is some speculation regarding player retention. Usually, at the mega auction, which happens once in three years, franchises can retain up to three players, with a Right-To-Match (RTM) card option available for two more players.

The BCCI in its Annual General Meeting in September decided on the resumption of domestic cricket in the country as well as the finalised on the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia.