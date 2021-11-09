BCCI to Hold 90th AGM Meeting in Kolkata on December 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolkata on December 4. The cricket board has invited its full members to submit applications to have their respective representatives included in the electoral roll for the BCCI election.

According to the notice, “in order for a representative to be considered for inclusion in the electoral roll for the BCCI Election, each Full Member and its Representative shall be required to submit an application containing all the documents/material specified within the deadline specified for receipt of such applications in the Election Schedule.”

The election will take place for the two posts of Governing Councils of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held. (as members elected by the General Body under Rule 28(2) (i) of the BCCI Constitution).

BCCI has issued November 17 as the last date for the members to file the application to nominate their representatives. The draft electoral roll will be released the next day - November 18.

While November 22-24 has been decided as the window to file a nomination application. The announcement of the list of contesting candidates will be held on November 27, while the election will be held on the day of the AGM between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Earlier, the BCCI AGM, which usually takes place in September, was postponed in view of the pandemic situation in the country.

The Board had its 89th Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad in December last year.

