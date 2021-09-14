BCCI to Hold Auction for Two New IPL Teams on October 17 Through Closed Bids: Reports

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) is planning to hold the auction for two new IPL franchises on October 17, just two days after the scheduled completion of the IPL 2021 season. October 17 is also the day when the ICC T20 World Cup starts, so there are possibilities that the bidding could take place in one of the Middle East cities - Dubai or Muscat.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has informed the parties of three key dates - September 21, October 5 and October 17. Clarifications can be sought up to September 21, the ITT (Invitation To Tender) document will be available for purchase till October 5 and the auction will be held, most likely, on October 17. It is also being reported that there will be no e-auction and the age-old practice of closed bidding process will be followed.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed news agency ANI about the same. “The bidding is set to take place on October 17 while queries regarding the same can be made till September 21," the source was quoted as saying.

The IPL Governing Council on August 31 had invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process.

