Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
BCCI to Hold Syed Mushtaq Ali & Ranji Trophy This Year After IPL: Report

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, only two domestic competitions will be played -- Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mustaq Ali T20 Trophy, according to a report in the Times of India.

ALSO READ | BCCI to Ban Players Committing Age and Domicile Fraud for Two Years

While the IPL will begin September 19, and will on till November, the tournaments that won't be hosted this year would be Duleep Trophy, Deodhar and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to a tentative plan built by Rahul Dravid and Hemang Amin, the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy will start from November 19 and will finish on Decemeber 7, while the Ranji Trophy will start on December 13.

This means that now the IPL franchises will get a closer look at the talent pool in the country ahead of the mega auctions that will be held in December or January.

Plus the BCCI wishes to conduct all the junior tournaments -- the CK Nayudu Under-23 Trophy (from December 15 to March 9, 2021), Cooch Behar Trophy (from November 1 to January 22, 2021) and Vijay Merchant Trophy (November 1 to January 7, 2021).

Women's cricket will also see a full domestic calendar -- the One-Day League (March 17 to April 12, 2021), T20 League (November 1-20), U-23 One-Day league (November 30-December 23), U-23 T20 league (January 27 to February 15), U-19 One-Day League (December 29- January 21) and U-19 T20 Trophy (Feb 21 to March 11).

As far as the tournament format of Ranji Trophy is concerned, matches in each group will be played on four grounds in two cities. Teams have been divided into five groups. Groups A, B and C will consist of eight teams each, while Group D will comprise six, seven or eight teams.

ALSO READ | Sheldon Jackson Leaves Saurashtra After Nine Years, To Join Puducherry

In a new rule, the Board has introduced a new round. The winner of Group D will face the first-placed team of Group E for a pre-quarterfinal, the winner of which will move into the quarterfinals. The bottom-placed teams of groups A, B and C get relegated to Group D, while the top three teams from Group D get promoted to groups A, B and C. The bottom-placed team in Group D will be relegated to Group E, while the top-placed team from Group E will be promoted to Group D.

Though all this is subject to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

