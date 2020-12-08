BCCI to Host England for 'Full Series' Across Multiple Venues in India, Not in UAE

With time nearing for India's home series against England, it's emerged that the full series will be played across multiple venues in India and not in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, talks between the BCCI and the ECB are on in full swing with plans for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is to be played in India. There were suggestions that the teams could be based out of a single city with matches in nearby venues, but the BCCI is planning for a full tour with multiple venues. One of the venues is set to be the newly built stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Test series will begin in February while the white-ball series will be held in March.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the tour will have four Test matches and not five as originally planned. The decision to scrap a Test has been taken as 2021 will see the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year in India. Two T20Is have been added to the series, taking the total to five T20s apart from four Tests and three ODIs.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is," Ganguly said. "It is easier to have bilaterals than having eight-nine-ten teams, which gets difficult, but we have to keep assessing the situation.

"A lot of people are talking about the second Covid wave. We're already hearing of cases being on the rise again in Mumbai and Delhi, so we have to be careful and make sure everything is in order."

Ganguly had said BCCI was working towards having the series and IPL 2021 in India, but confirmed that UAE will be a back up venue. The UAE had successfully hosted IPL 2020, which Mumbai Indians won.

"The next IPL is five months away and we're very much trying to have it in India," Ganguly said. "I always tell people that they need to be here to see what the IPL means to India. We're also going to be hosting domestic cricket in India."