BCCI to Host Training Camp For U-16 Talents From Across The World at NCA

The BCCI will organize a one-month long training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru for U-16 boys and girls from 16 different countries.

Cricketnext Staff |October 17, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made the announcement back in April 2018 that India would organize cricket training for young talents, giving them access to the best facilities and coaches. The details of the camp have now been finalized in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with 18 boys and 17 girls participating from Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Tanzania.

The participants will be under the supervision of Rahul Dravid, Head Cricket – NCA, and a customized training program has been made for each participant. Their level of cricket competence will be established, and a training programme will then accordingly be devised.

The participants will be provided with a hotel accommodation, cricket kit, appropriate nutrition, strength and conditioning facilities and a daily allowance.​

