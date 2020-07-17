Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.0)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

BCCI to Pay Rs 4,800 Crore to Deccan Chargers for Wrongful Termination

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Deccan Chargers have won their arbitration case against the BCCI.

moneycontrol.com |July 17, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
BCCI to Pay Rs 4,800 Crore to Deccan Chargers for Wrongful Termination

In a major blow to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Deccan Chargers has won the arbitration case against the game's governing body.

Bombay High Court-appointed arbitrator retired Justice CK Thakkar delivered the verdict on July 17 and told BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 crore as compensation by September this year.

Deccan Chargers had won the second edition of the Indian Premier League in 2009 when the franchise was owned by Hyderabad-based media house Deccan Chronicle. But the franchise was mired in controversies when the promoter ran into financial problems.

Dhir and Dhir Associates represented Deccan Chronicle in the arbitral proceedings while BCCI was represented by Maniar Srivastava Associates.

Also Read: UAE Keeping Itself Ready in Case IPL Comes Calling - Dubai Sports City Head of Cricket

"BCCI had terminated the contract of Deccan Chronicle a day before. The challenge was in respect of illegal and premature termination and the tribunal has also come to the conclusion that the termination was premature," Ashish Pyasi, associate partner of Dhir and Dhir Associates, told Moneycontrol.

Earlier in 2017, a similar arbitration case was won by the owners of Kochi Tusker Kerala.

Also Read: Niranjan Shah Calls for Salary Cap on Guest Players After Sheldon Jackson Leaves Saurashtra

BCCI had called for a tender and the franchise was bought by Sun TV Network and rebranded as Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2012, Deccan Chronicle had challenged the 'alleged illegal termination' in the Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Courtcricketcricket newsDeccan ChargersIndian Premier Leagueipl

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more