BCCI To Release Names Of Shortlisted Players For IPL 2022 Mega Auction Next Week

As many as 1,214 cricketers from across the world have registered themselves for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for the two-day mega auction next month in Bengaluru. The registration process concluded on January 20 with 896 Indian and 318 overseas players signing up to be part of the auction. Now, the BCCI will shortlist 350-400 players out of the total registered players and will hand over the final list of these players to the 10 franchises by next week.

“More than 1,000 players have registered for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Now the BCCI will separate 350-400 players and put them in the auction pool. Information about these players will reach all the franchises by next week. Most of the world’s biggest cricketers have registered for the auction,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru. The event will see 10 Teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. In the list of registered players of the auction, there are 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players.

Indian players Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal and Australia batting superstar David Warner are among 49 cricketers who have reportedly listed themselves in the auction’s maximum base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has also registered himself for the auction. Cricketers Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are among the big names who are missing from this initial list.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here