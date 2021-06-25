BCCI to Request Warm-up Matches For India Ahead of England Test Series

Learning from India’s ICC World Test Championship final defeat, BCCI is set to request with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange a couple of practice games for the touring party before they start their five-match series in August. India cricketers last played a Test in March this year before facing New Zealand in the WTC final earlier this month, a contest they went on to lose by eight wickets.

On the other hand, New Zealand seemed well prepared having faced England in a two-match Test series in the lead up to the marquee clash. Stung by the defeat and perhaps with the long gap before the start of the Test series against England, BCCI wants two warm-up matches for Virat Kohli’s men.

“Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make an arrangement for two warm-up games before the five Test match series,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express.

“The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practice before the series starts,” he added.

The Indian players reportedly left for London on Thursday from where they will disperse. The players have been given a 20-day break before assembling on July 14.

The players are expected to travel to various destinations within UK and should spectators be allowed, few are keen to attend Wimbledon too. After assembling in London, the squad will head to Nottingham where the first Test is scheduled to be played from August 4.

The WTC final was marred by rain but the reserve day enabled the contest to finish with a champion when New Zealand easily chased down the target of 139 to become the inaugural winners.

