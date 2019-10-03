Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI to Reward Victorious Physically Challenged Cricketers

The BCCI will be presenting cash awards to the members of India's Physically Challenged cricket that won the T20 Physical Disability World Series Championship in England, couple of months ago.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The BCCI will be presenting cash awards to the members of India's Physically Challenged cricket that won the T20 Physical Disability World Series Championship in England, couple of months ago.

As per decision taken at a recent CoA meeting in Delhi, the players will be awarded Rs 3 lakh each and support staff members will get Rs 2 lakh each.

"I am really happy to hear this news and feel good that our efforts and request to BCCI has now paid off. We hope after BCCI AGM, the players with physical disability will be a part of Indian board's set-up," Ravi Chauhan, secretary general of the All-India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged, said.

India had defeated England by 36 runs in the final to win the inaugural Physical Disability World Series trophy organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board. India had earlier defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their last round-robin match.

(With PTI inputs)

 

