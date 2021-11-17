BCCI to Save Rs 1500 Crore After ICC Agrees to Bear Tax Burden: Report

The BCCI will reportedly be able to save Rs 1500 crore (USD 200m) in taxes for staging three major ICC events during the 2024-31 cycle. The development comes after the ICC agreed to bear the 10 per cent tax the Indian cricket board has to pay to its government.

Already, BCCI is set to endure a loss of Rs 750 crore for hosting two world cups - 2016 World T20 and 2023 ODI World Cup. The loss could have been more had the 2021 T20 World Cup not been shifted out of the country to UAE.

According to a report in the Times of India, barring BCCI, every other cricket board benefits from tax exemptions from their respective government. That leaves the Indian board incurring heavy losses.

“Every other cricket board gets tax exemptions from their government. But BCCI can’t expect the central government to bend its laws for us. Hence, all the members felt that the ICC should bear the damages. Anyway, BCCI generates the heaviest revenues by hosting events in India. The BCCI will not have to suffer any cuts from the ICC’s revenue pool," TOI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

On Tuesday, the ICC revealed hosts for its limited-overs events till 2031. India have been announced hosts for three major events including the 2026 T20 World Cup (co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka), 2031 ODI World Cup (co-hosts Bangladesh) and 2029 Champions Trophy.

In a major development, Pakistan have also been awarded an ICC event for the first time since 1996 when it hosted the ODI World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. The Champions Trophy in 2025 will be held in the country.

