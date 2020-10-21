BCCI to send Jumbo Contingent Including 32 Cricketers for Australia Tour; No Families Allowed: Report

The selectors are to meet later this week to announce the squads for three formats and they have been told to pick a large squad keeping in mind back-up players being available in case of injuries during the tour.

India's tour of Australia later this year will see Virat Kohli's side traveling to Australia with a jumbo squad of 32 cricketers from Dubai, immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2020, including India A players for the two-month tour comprising three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Test matches.

The selectors are to meet later this week to announce the squads for three formats and a report in the Indian Express states that the selection committee has been told to pick a large squad keeping in mind back-up players being available in case of injuries during the tour.

“They (selection committee) have been told to pick as large a squad as they want. We want back-up players ready and in Australia right through the tour. If a player gets injured, there shouldn’t be a situation where we have to call for a player from India," said a BCCI official as quoted by the daily.

The report further adds that apart from the players a strong contingent of support staff and selectors will also travel to Australia, but families of players will nt be allowed to travel with the team y the BCCI, unlike in the IPL where the board left it to the teams to take a decision on wives being allowed to travel to the UAE.

India are all set to play a pink-ball Test match under floodlights when they kick off their four-match Test series against Australia Down Under. Kohli and his men will begin the tour in the end of November with three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. Later they take on Australia in the four-match Test series. “Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary. We will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests there. The first Test will be a day-night game in Adelaide. The dates haven’t been finalised yet,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said earlier this week.

