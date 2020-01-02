Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 29, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

96/3 (12.5)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 20, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Renegades *

63/1 (6.4)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Melbourne Renegades (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

BCCI to Set Up Medical Panel & Hire Social Media Expert For Under-fire NCA

The National Cricket Academy, which has often been criticised for its handling of players' injuries, is set to get the help of a BCCI medical panel and a dedicated social media department as part of its overall revamp plan.

PTI |January 2, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
BCCI to Set Up Medical Panel & Hire Social Media Expert For Under-fire NCA

New Delhi: The National Cricket Academy, which has often been criticised for its handling of players' injuries, is set to get the help of a BCCI medical panel and a dedicated social media department as part of its overall revamp plan.

The need for a medical panel was discussed at the NCA's recent meeting which was attended by all the BCCI-officer bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and NCA cricket head Rahul Dravid.

The development comes after the criticism the NCA drew for the injury management of leading India players, including Wriddhiman Saha and more recently Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah added to the NCA's woes by choosing personal rehabilitation over recovering in Bengaluru.

"The BCCI will consult a London-based clinic, Fortius, for setting up its medical panel," a top BCCI official told PTI.

Head of fast bowling, a position which has been lying vacant for a long time, will also be filled soon.

That person will be in charge of setting up a fast bowling program at the NCA. The board will also hire a nutrition head for the Bengaluru-based facility.

The NCA has mainly been in the news for all the wrong seasons and there is no official communication coming out of it.

A social media manager will come on board to provide regular updates on the happenings inside the facility. The move could also go a long way in repairing NCA's reputation, the Board official added.

The NCA had failed to detect Bhuvneshwar's sports hernia and was also at the receiving end of criticism when it came to light that Bumrah and Hardik were taking outside help for their recovery rather relying on the NCA staff.

Going forward, Ganguly has already made it clear that NCA will be the primary centre for cricketing development programs in the country and all India players will have to go to Bengaulru for rehabilitation.

He also expects the new NCA facility to be ready in 18 months' time.

The other recruitment, which will be done soon, is the head of data analytics.

The NCA will also be conducting Level 2 and Level 3 coaching courses at its premises with state associations footing the bill for their respectively coaches.

"Coach development consultants" will also be hired on requirement basis.

Utmost caution will be taken while issuing medical updates on the Indian players with vetting of the information done by the team management as well as the NCA.

bccimedical teamnca

Related stories

Cannot Put a Timeline When I Will Get Fit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Cricketnext Staff | December 29, 2019, 3:35 PM IST

Cannot Put a Timeline When I Will Get Fit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly Discuss Matters Related to NCA
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 10:28 AM IST

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly Discuss Matters Related to NCA

Every Indian Player Has to Go Through NCA: Ganguly on Bumrah's Fitness Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 8:02 PM IST

Every Indian Player Has to Go Through NCA: Ganguly on Bumrah's Fitness Test

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more