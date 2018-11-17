BCCI to Shami - Bowl 15 Overs Per Innings And You Can Play Ranji Trophy

Loading...
The right-arm paceman is a part of India's Test squad that will play four Tests in Australia and the BCCI want Shami to be fresh and ready.
Additionally, the Bengal team management will have to send a fitness and workload report of the bowler to the board physio after the end of each day's play.
Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary said 15 overs are enough for Shami to change the complexion of the match.
“India obviously comes first and we have to respect what the BCCI has said. I don’t think he (Shami) will need so many overs. We are confident about his ability and with the type of result-oriented pitch we are planning to play on in this match, I believe he will do the job along with the other bowlers," he said after the selection committee meeting at the Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday.
The selectors have left out medium-pacer B Amit and spinner Shahbaz Ahmed from the squad, while they will also be without their opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who will be in New Zealand with the India A side. Bengal have added a batsman to the squad, while all-rounder Writtick Chatterjee has also been declared fit for the next game.
Pacers Ishan Porel and Ashok Dinda, who didn't bowl much in the second innings in their last match against Madhya Pradesh due to a strain have also been included to the side.
Bengal currently have six points in their bag on the basis of the first-innings lead against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: November 17, 2018, 5:49 PM IST