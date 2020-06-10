BCCI to 'Wait and Watch' on Sri Lanka Series in August
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that they are still following the ‘wait and watch policy when it comes to the tour of Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in August. With an eye on the coronavirus pandemic, the board is clear that it will abide by the directions issued by the government as player safety is priority.
