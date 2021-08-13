BCCI Top Brass in England to Discuss Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Future-Reports

BCCI’s top brass-President, Vice President and Secretary—have landed in England and they will stay there till the second Test ends at Lord’s. The media is now reporting that among their top agenda is a brief discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri as his tenure ends just after T20 World Cup in UAE.

Shastri took over from Anil Kumble back in 2017 especially at a time when the team was going through a turmoil. His bio-data as a coach got a massive boost with wins in Australia twice and some memorable performances in South Africa and England.

“Too early to talk about this, but as you are aware the president, secretary, treasurer, and vice-president are landing in London today. So they will interact with Shastri and the team and discuss various things around the tour and future of Indian cricket. If there is much to the topic of Shastri not looking to continue, it will surely be discussed over the course of the Lord’s Test. But I would still say too early,” the source said as quoted by ANI.

Former greats bamboozled with Ashwin exclusion

A huge change that nobody saw coming at Lord’s was Ravi Ashwin warming the benches, again. The Tamil Nadu cricketer warmed up to the five match series with some brilliant performance in the county game against Somerset, and it was anybody’s guess that he will be in the side; but, things took a turn when he was dropped for the first Test. Worse, he was also not played at Lord’s where the conditions were ideal for spin.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans and experts alike, former cricketers like VVS Laxman, Michael Vaughan have questioned Team India’s decision.

“Ishant Sharma walks into the team if he is a 100% fit, maybe in place of Mohammed Siraj. I’m not able to comprehend what changed from WTC finals when was your first-choice spinner and suddenly in a matter of a month, he’s not even finding a place in the XI,” Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

