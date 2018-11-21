BCCI Treasurer Asks CoA Reason Behind Yo-Yo Test Becoming Mandatory for India Selection

Loading...
In fact, hours before the team’s departure, coach Ravi Shastri had said, “The philosophy regarding the Yo-Yo test is very simple. You pass you play, you fail you sail. Whosoever thinks that it is a one-off thing can take a walk. It is not going to go anywhere. The captain leads from the front, the selectors and the entire team management are on the same page.” But BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has questioned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on how and when did the tests become a prerequisite for selection.
In a letter addressed to the CoA, in possession of CricketNext, the treasurer asked the CoA on who decided on making the test compulsory and if there was scientific evidence that supported the test. He also asked if the fatigue factor is taken into account when a player is asked to go through the test.
The benchmark for the Indian players is 16.1 and that is a mark that the trio of Sanju Samson, Mohammad Shami and Ambati Rayudu failed to achieve when the India senior and ‘A’ team were taking the test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru prior to the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan.
“At which forum was the decision taken to have a minimum score on the Yo-Yo test as a prerequisite for selection into a BCCI selected team? Who all were present in the meeting that decided this? Have minutes been recorded of the said meeting?
“If the player has had an increased workload in the past few weeks and is somewhat fatigued, would he not be scoring less on the recovery tests,” Chaudhry questioned in the mail.
The treasurer also asked if the team would refuse to make an exception in case of an in-form player going into a Test. “What happens if the best player of the team has a mild niggle in the knee but can play the Test match that starts in two days, but, because of the knee niggle he is not in a position to or is not advised to take a Yo-Yo test at all,” he enquired.
Speaking to CricketNext, former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan had said that the Yo-Yo test was primarily used by football teams to test the players as the aerobic test fits the bill when it comes to checking the stamina of footballers. For cricket, the 2 or 2.4km run is the perfect way to check the fitness condition of the players.
The COA didn’t reply to the earlier mail that Chaudhry had sent asking them about the rationale behind making the Yo-Yo test a criteria for selection in the Indian team.
First Published: June 24, 2018, 3:16 PM IST