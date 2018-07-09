BCCI Treasurer Questions Saba Karim's England Tour as Skirmishes with CoA Continue

In a mail, accessed by CricketNext, Chaudhry has requested the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to explain the details of the travel adding that while he was apologetic for “bothering the committee”, he had been directed by them to not ask any other official/staff for any bill or details. That, Chaudhry argued, left him with no option but to check with the CoA.
Karim has applied for travel allowance of an amount equal to USD 4,050.
“I have received an email for signing a letter to be sent for the release of foreign exchange to Mr. Syed Saba Karim. I would like to request for the following information,” the mail reads.
“A. The supporting documents that show the purpose of his visit to the United Kingdom and the decision-making process thereof and any invitation from ECB or any communication to the ECB regarding the same.
“B. The supporting documents showing that the approvals are in place.
“C. Information as to whether any other staff has visited the United Kingdom recently.
“D. The possibility that if there was any such travel recently, could such staff person travelling not have done the work that Mr. Karim may be travelling for?”
Chaudhry clarified that he didn’t wish to be misunderstood and was simply following the protocol that was used to ask Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary to bear his own expenses when he wanted to stay back and watch the T20Is between India and England after the ICC conference in Dublin. The CoA had clearly said that it didn’t see the secretary’s stay in England in any way benefitting the BCCI.
“I do not wish to be misunderstood here and therefore I refer to the email from the Committee of Administrators dated 18.06.2018 to Amitabh Choudhary wherein the CoA, while forbidding the acting secretary to travel to England, had stated, ‘From the contents of your email, the Committee of Administrators does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three T20 India-England games to be played in England.’ Therefore, though I am not aware of the reasons for the 9-day tour of Mr. Karim.
“I also wanted to be cautious to ensure that no one was attempting to circumvent the letter and spirit of the decision of the CoA for which I may be questioned by the committee or any other forum/authority since my signatures are required to be affixed on the said letter and the same requires us to abide by the rules framed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the provisions thereof.”
However, the treasurer signed off by saying that he would authorise the release of the DA within 3 days of getting the required information as requested for in his mail.
“I assure you that I shall sign the letter within three working days of the receipt thereof in terms of the various directions issued to me by the CoA. The other letters that were part of the email to me have been signed and sent.”
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
First Published: July 9, 2018, 2:46 PM IST